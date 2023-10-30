Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Register Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after buying an additional 674,929 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.61. 907,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,162. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.