Venus Achieves Market Cap of $87.43 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Venus has a market cap of $87.43 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00016136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Token Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,566,847 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

