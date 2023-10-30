VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $192.63 on Thursday. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $175.20 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at $115,702,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.60, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,702,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,364 shares of company stock worth $689,591. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.