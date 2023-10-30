Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Trading Down 3.0 %

VZ stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.