Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 0.1% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.09% of Vistra worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 389,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,145. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.206 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

