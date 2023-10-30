VMware (NYSE:VMW) Shares Gap Down to $142.20

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.20, but opened at $138.25. VMware shares last traded at $139.80, with a volume of 81,233 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in VMware by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

