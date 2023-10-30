Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 31.7% Higher This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00011861 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $115.57 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,681.28 or 1.00020202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007151 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.11257111 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $13,803,939.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

