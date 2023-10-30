W Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,157 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,187,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,044,492. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

