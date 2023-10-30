W Advisors LLC Invests $500,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,804. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

