W Advisors LLC Invests $543,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 150.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

SO traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 934,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

