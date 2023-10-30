W Advisors LLC Invests $9.27 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 7.3% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 853,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,497,000 after buying an additional 119,933 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.4% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 127,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.8% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 281,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,523,000 after purchasing an additional 33,754 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.37. 1,527,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

