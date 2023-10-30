W Advisors LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 3,816.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LDEM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.81. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

