W Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,071. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

