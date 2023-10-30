W Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $869,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $2.62 on Monday, hitting $187.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,185. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Get Our Latest Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.