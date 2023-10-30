W Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.9% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,016 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.