W Advisors LLC Takes $552,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.79. 1,115,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.86 and its 200-day moving average is $250.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.