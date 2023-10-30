Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) PT Lowered to $23.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wabash National

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $950.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 593,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 95,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.