WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WKME

WalkMe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. WalkMe has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $11.90.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.72 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 31.29% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 46.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.