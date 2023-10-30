Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,964 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,061,811. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $161.17 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

