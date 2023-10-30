Wanchain (WAN) Trading 7% Higher This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 7% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $37.66 million and approximately $810,310.54 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00033446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00021539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,257,415 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

