Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $183.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $177.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $161.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average of $162.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

