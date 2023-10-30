Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Down 3%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $236.36 and last traded at $237.53. Approximately 33,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 479,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Get Waters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waters

Waters Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.01.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Waters by 7.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Waters by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Waters by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Waters by 35.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.