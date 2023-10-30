WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Humana Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of HUM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $511.45. 387,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $489.93 and its 200-day moving average is $487.10.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HUM
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Humana
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.