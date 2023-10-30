WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.07. 354,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

