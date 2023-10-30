WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $291,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $219,838,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,412 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.61. 1,056,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.