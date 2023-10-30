WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 318,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,999. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

