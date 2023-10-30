WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.5% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $348.43. 25,335,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,750,652. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.08 and a one year high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.18 and a 200-day moving average of $357.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.