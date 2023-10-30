WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.09. 270,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.50. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

