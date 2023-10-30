WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 780 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after buying an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,230,000 after buying an additional 171,296 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $793,008,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.62. 101,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,285. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.45 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

