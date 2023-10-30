WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes $4.54 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 4.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,243,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,355,000 after purchasing an additional 325,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.45. 155,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,893. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

