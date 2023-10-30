Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $560.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $475.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.82. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $388.66 and a fifty-two week high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

