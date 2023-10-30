Wells Fargo & Company Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $675.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $607.16.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE NOW opened at $554.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $565.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $351.25 and a 12 month high of $614.36.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

