Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.35–$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q2 guidance to $(1.35)-(1.05) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.93.

Get Western Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,675,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,887. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $47.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.