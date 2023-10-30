Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$13.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.77.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WCP

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$10.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.46. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.4651163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.67%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.