WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.65 on Thursday. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.18.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Articles
