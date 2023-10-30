WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.65 on Thursday. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

