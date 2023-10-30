William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $607.16.

ServiceNow stock opened at $554.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.84. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $351.25 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,013.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

