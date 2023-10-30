William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.21.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $234.52 on Thursday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 771.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Biogen by 176,592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after purchasing an additional 541,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

