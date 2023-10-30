WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC cut its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 1.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned 0.07% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

