Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:WH opened at $70.93 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

