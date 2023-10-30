Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XEL. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $58.52. 925,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,951. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,161,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Fundamentum LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

