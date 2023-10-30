Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 1.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $890,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 33,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.38.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $207.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $196.13 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.05.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

