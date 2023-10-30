Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 4.3% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 120,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 97,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $154.50. The stock had a trading volume of 435,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,996. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

