ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.85.

ZI opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

