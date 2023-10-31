10,996 Shares in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ARKX opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.