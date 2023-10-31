10,996 Shares in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
ARKX opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.
ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.
