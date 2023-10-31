155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.17) per share for the quarter.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$20.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.53 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

