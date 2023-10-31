17,352 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 626.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,496 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

