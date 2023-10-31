200 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,346,000 after buying an additional 125,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,652,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,585,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,544,000 after purchasing an additional 115,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $123.83 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.35 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

