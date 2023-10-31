2,062 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 400,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $124,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 16.7% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $281.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

