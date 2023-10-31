2,156 Shares in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 620.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

