264 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $727.89. 27,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $709.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

